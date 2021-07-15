American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 28.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

