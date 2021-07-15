Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.33. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

