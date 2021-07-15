Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Trading 10% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) traded up 10% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. 82,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,095,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,119,100 shares of company stock worth $11,042,175 in the last ninety days.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

