Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.56. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 398 shares.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,100 shares of company stock worth $1,042,175.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

