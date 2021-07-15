Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

