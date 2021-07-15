Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Buys $26,900.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

ALTO opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $379.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTO. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.