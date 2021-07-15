Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 31,098 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $839,335.02.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

