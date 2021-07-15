Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $389.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.49, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

