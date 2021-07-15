Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.44 ($58.17).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.