Alphr finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $331,821.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $579,351.45 and approximately $331,821.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00114379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00150988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.37 or 0.99936337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00952440 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

