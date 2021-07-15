Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 195,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,094,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$817.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

In other Alphamin Resources news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 84,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$53,957.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

