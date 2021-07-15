Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,550.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,586.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,399.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

