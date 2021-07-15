Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating Sells 6,812 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,200. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.