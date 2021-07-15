Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

