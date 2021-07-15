Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Ally Financial has increased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ally Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47.
In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
