Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 183,991 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AP.UN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

