AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

