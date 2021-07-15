Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

ALIM opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

