Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$1.50 on Thursday, hitting C$47.91. The company had a trading volume of 326,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$48.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.