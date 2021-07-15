Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.87.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded up C$2.59 on Thursday, reaching C$49.00. 1,273,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,186. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

