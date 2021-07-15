Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.79. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

