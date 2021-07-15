Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $193.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexion is set to be acquired by AstraZeneca, whereby the former’s shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. The acquisition will enable the company to advance its pipeline. Meanwhile, its blockbuster drug, Soliris, maintains momentum on the back of its recent label expansions. The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost its sales. Ultomiris too gained traction and is performing well. Potential label expansions of the drug should further fuel the top line. Earlier, it acquired Achillion Pharmaceuticals to fortify its paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) franchise. The pipeline progress has been impressive as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

