Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,321 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

ALRM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.90. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.