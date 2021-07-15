Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $94.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 244,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,645. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.