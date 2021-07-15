AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $9.63 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

