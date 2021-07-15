Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

