AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several analysts have commented on AGFMF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $$6.29 during trading on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.