Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $167.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

