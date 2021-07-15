AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

AVAV stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,495. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

