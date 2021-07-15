AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in AECOM by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $15,832,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $12,362,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

