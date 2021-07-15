Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 329,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,387. Adyen has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

