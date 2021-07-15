Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.