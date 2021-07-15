ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.94 ($15.22) and last traded at €12.66 ($14.89), with a volume of 73943 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($14.82).

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on ADVA Optical Networking in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

