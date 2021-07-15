Adshares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,222.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Adshares has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $54,222.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,945 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.