Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $608.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $611.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.