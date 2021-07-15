Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Set at $45.12 by Credit Suisse Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given a $45.12 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

