Aditus (ADI) Hits Market Cap of $89,465.82

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $89,465.82 and approximately $70,281.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00856376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

