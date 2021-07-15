Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

