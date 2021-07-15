ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

