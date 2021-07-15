AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Achieves $49,011.80

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $49,011.80 and $5,333.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

