Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $2,023,275 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.