Abyss Price Hits $0.0267 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $174,782.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

