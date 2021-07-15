Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Up 107.1% in June

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NEVPF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Abliva AB has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile
