A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMKBY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

