9,683 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.89 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

