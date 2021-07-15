$964.09 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report sales of $964.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $17,735,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.95. The stock had a trading volume of 228,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.04. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $136.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

