90,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOSOU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

