88,437 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

CFVIU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

