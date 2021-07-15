8,672 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $249.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

