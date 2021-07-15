846,912 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 846,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II accounts for 2.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

