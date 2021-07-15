$75.13 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $75.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.49 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $307.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $316.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Upland Software by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

